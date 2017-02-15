Barley Rice Soup in a Jar

Posted 2:40 pm, February 15, 2017, by
thumbnail recipe

Courtesy of: Tonya Gardella, Akron-Summit County Public Library

www.akronlibrary.org

 

General supplies:

  • 1 quart-size jar
  • Tag or label with instructions on how to cook the soup
  • Fabric, if desired to dress up your jar top
  • Twine or ribbon to tie your tag to the jar

 

Quart-Size Jar Ingredients*

  • 1 cup barley (pearl is fine)
  • 1 cup white rice
  • 1 cup dried minced onion
  • 2/3 cup imitation bacon bits (My recommendation is to just use 1/3 cup – the bacon taste is a tad overpowering)
  • ½ cup chicken bouillon granules
  • 2 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon celery salt

 

Additional Ingredient:

  • 14 cups water

Yield: 12 (1 cup) servings

*For a pint-size jar, cut the ingredient amounts in half.

Layering Directions:

  1. Wash and thoroughly dry a 1-quart size wide-mouth canning jar.
  2. Layer the ingredients in the jar shown at the left, pressing firmly with a flat-bottomed object such as a tart tamper, after each addition. Make the layers as level as possible.
  3. Secure the lid, and decorate as desired. Attach the instructions for making the soup.

Cooking Directions:

  1. Place all of the jar ingredients in a large-sized pot. Add the water and stir well.
  2. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low, stir, and cover. Stirring occasionally, simmer for 1 hour, or until the rice and barley are tender and the soup thickens. Serve hot
  3. Refrigerate any leftover soup in an airtight container for up to 1 week