Barley Rice Soup in a Jar
Courtesy of: Tonya Gardella, Akron-Summit County Public Library
General supplies:
- 1 quart-size jar
- Tag or label with instructions on how to cook the soup
- Fabric, if desired to dress up your jar top
- Twine or ribbon to tie your tag to the jar
Quart-Size Jar Ingredients*
- 1 cup barley (pearl is fine)
- 1 cup white rice
- 1 cup dried minced onion
- 2/3 cup imitation bacon bits (My recommendation is to just use 1/3 cup – the bacon taste is a tad overpowering)
- ½ cup chicken bouillon granules
- 2 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoon dried basil
- 2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon celery salt
Additional Ingredient:
- 14 cups water
Yield: 12 (1 cup) servings
*For a pint-size jar, cut the ingredient amounts in half.
Layering Directions:
- Wash and thoroughly dry a 1-quart size wide-mouth canning jar.
- Layer the ingredients in the jar shown at the left, pressing firmly with a flat-bottomed object such as a tart tamper, after each addition. Make the layers as level as possible.
- Secure the lid, and decorate as desired. Attach the instructions for making the soup.
Cooking Directions:
- Place all of the jar ingredients in a large-sized pot. Add the water and stir well.
- Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low, stir, and cover. Stirring occasionally, simmer for 1 hour, or until the rice and barley are tender and the soup thickens. Serve hot
- Refrigerate any leftover soup in an airtight container for up to 1 week