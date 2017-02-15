Allegiant kicks off service at Hopkins Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Allegiant, an airline known for low-cost fares, opened its gates at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Wednesday.

The discount airline had operated out of Akron-Canton Airport, but now they'll fly nonstop from Cleveland to locations that include New Orleans, Tampa, Savannah and Austin.

The airline will also offer season nonstop flights to New Orleans and Phoenix starting this month, and to Myrtle Beach and Destin/Fort Walton beginning in the spring.

“We’re thrilled to begin service today in Cleveland, an emerging market in the Allegiant network,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. “With nine routes beginning this week and two beginning in the spring, we’re excited to offer so many options to those in the northeast Ohio community looking to take an affordable, convenient vacation.”