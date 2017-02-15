Akron Zoo says goodbye to some animals, hello to others

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo said goodbye to some of its residents — but it’s welcomed a whole new group of animals.

The moves were all based on Species Survival Plan recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

According to a release, the zoo received a new male red panda named Biru. He lives in the zoo’s Asian Trail area and came from the Rosemond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York.

The Akron Zoo’s former red panda, Zheng, is now at the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina. Zheng was paired with a female there as part of a breeding recommendation for the endangered species.

Padar is the zoo’s new male Komodo dragon from the Chattanooga Zoo. He lives in Komodo Kingdom.

One of the Akron Zoo’s two young female Komodo dragons, Charlie, is now at the Chattanooga Zoo, also as part of a breeding recommendation. Padar and the Akron Zoo’s female Komodo dragon, Draco, will be in their habitat on alternate days.

Also to the Akron Zoo is a sun bear named Scruffy, from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Scruffy will take up residence in Tiger Valley, where the zoo’s sloth bear had previously been on exhibit.

The Akron Zoo’s sloth bear, Keesha, is currently residing at Zoo Miami.

Lastly new to the Akron Zoo are two new Humboldt penguins, Rocky and Armando, a breeding pair from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. They will join the other eight Humboldt penguins in Penguin Point.

More on the Akron Zoo here.