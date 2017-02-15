Man tries to buy hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol with stolen credit card

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Police in Macedonia are looking for a man who stole a wallet at a recreation center and then used it at a gas station and grocery store.

According to a Facebook post, the man entered the Macedonia Recreation Center on Feb. 9 at just after 4 p.m. He took a patron’s wallet, police say.

He was seen leaving the rec center in a silver minivan, possibly a Toyota Sienna. It had a bike rack and two bikes on the back.

The suspect then used a credit card at a gas station in Twinsburg.

He then was captured in surveillance photos at a Giant Eagle in Twinsburg about one hour after the theft happened. Police say the male changed his coat and hat before shopping.

He allegedly attempted to purchase $235 of items, mostly beer and wine.

The transaction was declined since the victim already contacted their bank.

Information leading to an arrest may lead to a reward through Crime Stoppers. Call the Macedonia Detective Bureau at 330-468-1234 with any information.