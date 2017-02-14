Weather Outlook: Snow showers return Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Look for the very, very bright Venus in the SW sky right after the sun sets and the skies get dark. The planet Mars, not as bright, is visible up and to the left of Venus.

The cold air will start arriving tonight. The transition will be accompanied by snow showers.

Snowfall should remain very manageable between now and Thursday afternoon when the snow comes to an end:

But the story doesn’t stop there! The mild air returns just in time for the weekend and even into the early part of next week.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: