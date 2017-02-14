Weather Outlook: Snow showers return Wednesday

Look for the very, very bright Venus in the SW sky right after the sun sets and the skies get dark. The planet Mars, not as bright, is visible up and to the left of Venus.

venus-mars

The cold air will start arriving tonight. The transition will be accompanied by snow showers.

live-500mb_full

Snowfall should remain very manageable between now and Thursday afternoon when the snow comes to an end:

snowfallrpm_full

But the story doesn’t stop there! The mild air returns just in time for the weekend and even into the early part of next week.

live-500mb2_full

Here is the 8-Day outlook:

8day_full