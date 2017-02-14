Videos show plane moments before crashed into Lake Erie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The city of Cleveland released video showing a plane at Burke Lakefront Airport moments before it crashed into Lake Erie.

City officials said it was given permission on Monday to release the video.

The Cessna Citation 525 disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29. Six people were on board, heading to the Ohio State University Airport in Columbus.

Over the next two weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard, Cleveland police and other authorities recovered hundreds of pieces of debris from the crash, including portions of the fuselage, the engine, a wing and seats. They also found remains that were identified as three of the victims. Crews removed the cockpit voice recorder from Lake Erie and it was sent to the National Transportation Safety Board in Washington for analysis.

On Monday, FOX 8 News obtained recordings from air traffic controllers at the airport. On them, workers discuss trying to contact pilot John Fleming and decide to call the Coast Guard.

"Pilot is John P. Fleming. He's 46. As a matter of fact, it's his birthday," said one controller to another. "They were in Cleveland to go to the Cavaliers game."

Fleming, his wife Sue, their sons Jack and Andrew, neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan were all killed in the crash. The Fleming family was remembered during memorial services in Canfield and Columbus.

Fleming, president and chief executive officer of Superior Beverage, was certified on that type of aircraft just 21 days before the crash.

