Through sickness and health: Veterans renew vows on Valentines’ Day

CLEVELAND -- Love knows no bounds. It's a phrase we often hear but don't always get to witness. This Valentine's Day, a Fox 8 camera was rolling as veterans at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center showed what it means to stay together through good times and bad.

"On June 13, 1959, I was so in love; I did not feel that it could ever change ... I was wrong," said veteran Marty Mulholland to his wife Trish.

Marty says their love only grew deeper with time through sickness and in health. He is one of 11 veterans who renewed wedding vows at the VA chapel. It was the first ceremony of its kind at the Cleveland VA.

Most veterans were in wheelchairs, some paralyzed, others in hospice. By the side of every veteran, a devoted spouse. As they reaffirmed their vow to love and cherish one another for the rest of their days.