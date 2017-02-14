Survey: Men feel they put more effort into Valentine’s Day than women

A new survey says men feel they put the most work in on Valentine’s Day.

Groupon surveyed 1,000 Americans in relationships for the research, asking them to rate themselves on how much effort they put toward Valentine’s celebrations.

Men surveyed said they put in 10 percent more effort than women do, and the average man plans to spend $217 on gifts this year. The average woman plans to pay around $99.

The survey also indicates couples are more likely to “go all out” for their first Valentine’s Day. As time goes on, the plans get less and less extravagant.

But the survey also indicated that 71 percent said Valentine’s Day isn’t about how much they spend — it’s about time spent with their partner.

