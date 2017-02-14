St. Jude Dream Home prizes: Nick Abraham donating beautiful car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s almost time for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. On Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 a.m., tickets for the dream home giveaway will go on sale.

The home, valued at more than $500,000, is built by Cleveland Custom Homes and located in the Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio.

Tickets are $100 each and proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Buying your ticket on Feb. 23 qualifies you for more than the home. There are other great prizes including a brand new car courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall.

Here is a list of the prizes:

The 2017 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House valued at approximately $450,000 built by Cleveland Custom Homes in the beautiful Red Tail Golf Community in Avon, Ohio



Winner’s choice of a 2017 Buick Encore or a 2017 Ford Fusion courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall



Artesian Antigua Elite Hot Tub courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas



Whole Home Makeover – complete house, roof, deck, patio, and concrete wash courtesy of Perfect Power Wash



Custom made statue of St. Jude, or similar courtesy of Milano Monuments



$2,500 Panera Bread Prize Pack courtesy of Panera Bread



$1,500 Conrad’s gift certificate towards tires or services, courtesy of Conrad’s Tire Express & Total Car Care



Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology in Stainless Steel finish courtesy of Brizo

**More on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home.**