Reward offered for information on whereabouts of woman who killed puppy

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a woman who did not show up for sentencing after admitting to killing a puppy.

Deanna Caraballo,19, pleaded guilty earlier this year to cruelty to animals, which is a felony. Police say she slammed an 8-week-old puppy to the ground and killed it on Sept. 16.

Caraballo was set to be sentenced under Goddard’s Law at 10 a.m. Monday but did not show up. A warrant was then issued for her arrest.

Paws Ohio is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Caraballo.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-505-9214.

