Police: Naked intruder at NBC Washington bureau bites man

WASHINGTON, DC — Police say a naked man assaulted another man at the entrance of NBC News’ Washington bureau, then ran into the building and bit a man who helped stop him.

According to a police report, the man approached the entrance of the building that’s also home to WRC-TV Saturday night and hit a man in the face, pushed him to the floor and ran inside.

Another man told police he spotted the naked intruder running down the hall with building security in pursuit and helped stop him. Police say the intruder bit the man’s arm.

The intruder was arrested and taken to a hospital. NBC officials declined to comment on the incident, first reported by The (Washington) Examiner.

Officials say the man has not yet appeared in court.