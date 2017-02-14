Plans to renovate the Q introduced at council meeting to mixed reviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It was standing room only as a proposed plan to renovate Quicken Loans Arena was introduced at Cuyahoga County Council Tuesday night.

Over 100 people packed council chambers to voice their opposition to spending tax payer money for the renovation of the Q.

"We are not all in for a sweetheart deal," said Richard Gibson, co-chair of the Greater Cleveland Congregations Organization.

Gibson is concerned that other areas of Cleveland aren’t getting the same economic attention as downtown.

"They need to slow down. We think there should be transparency and public input. And we also think there should be a community benefits fund that funds the neighborhoods and not just downtown investments," said Gibson.

Back in December, the Cavs and the county announced a $140 million plan to give the arena massive interior upgrades, as well as an exterior face lift.

The Cavs will pay $70 million and the county will pick up the balance with money from the bed tax, savings on other construction projects and sales tax from events at the arena.

But not everyone at the meeting opposed the resolution.

"The Gateway Complex and the Q has triggered a multimillion dollar revitalization of downtown Cleveland," said Terry Joyce, a local businessman.

The plan now heads to the committee of the whole who will meet February 21.

