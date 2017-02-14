North Ridgeville police say video shows man trying to break into Smokers Outlet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio-- Police are asking for help solving this attempted burglary caught on security video.

Check out the video which shows a man breaking the glass door at the Smokers Outlet in North Ridgeville around 7:30 Saturday morning.

The man tries to get the door open, but when he can’t he leaves.

Police believe there may have been two other men with him.

The car the suspect was driving appears to be a newer style Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Ridgeville police as soon as possible.