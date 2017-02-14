Must have skincare products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

La Look Skincare

The boost your skin is in need of courtesy of Martha Vucsko, owner of La Look Skincare and Makeup Boutique. Chagrin Falls Plaza: 15 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls 44022

http://www.lalookboutique.com/

Mai Couture – portable foundation coverage with a matte luminous finish at your fingertips WITHOUT the help of a brush. Designed by a make up artist for long lasting coverage. Portable, mess free, power foundation (practical) Designed in 3 shades.

- eye cream for total eye revitalization. This multi-benefit treatment is intensely nourishing, yet feels incredibly lightweight and luxurious. Powerfully addresses the look of all major eye concerns, including lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles with an advanced blend of firming peptides and skin renewing Marine Algae extract. Strengthens and helps protect your eye area so it stays looking brighter, smoother, more supple. Vagheggi Intense Line - Protect the skin against all form of pollutants; environmental, digital (blue light), atmospheric or chrono-aging. It gives the skin a visible younger, smooth, even and radiant appearance where fine lines and wrinkles are diminished. The skin offers greater resilience to pollution protecting it from negative effects, medium and long terms, of early aging that results from it. A 21 st century phenomena peculiar to modern life style constantly ‘’connected’’. Sleep Mask brings back life to dull, tired skin appearance while sleeping. It is also effective when applied for only 5 minutes to instantly restore freshness to the skin.

