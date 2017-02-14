Missing: Cordell Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Cordell Washington, 15, went missing on Dec. 15, 2016. He was last seen near East 140th Street in Cleveland.

Cordell is 5'7" tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket with a yellow emblem on the back with dark sweats.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

