It’s Valentine’s Day! Here’s where to find the best freebies, specials and meal deals

Whether or not you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, there are lots of freebies and meal deals to take advantage of Tuesday.

Many are buy one, get one free — and the deals are only good at participating locations. Check before you go!

Auntie Anne’s: Buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzels for those who were members of the Pretzel Perks rewards program prior to Feb. 12.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a special menu for $35. 

Chili’s: Dinner for two for $20. Includes an appetizer and two entrees.

Dunkin’ Donuts: The chain will sell heart-shaped donuts today.

Hooters: ‘Shred your ex’ for 10 free boneless wings.

QDOBA: Buy one burrito and get one free for your Valentine when you share a kiss at the check-out.

Morton’s Steakhouse: Get steak and cold-water lobster for $56.

Rusty Bucket: Kids 12 and under eat free on Valentine’s Day (from the kid’s menu) and can also get a Cupid’s Cup Kiddie Beverage.

Schlotsky’s: The chain will give away 100,000 bottles of hot sauce while supplies last at participating locations.

TGI Fridays: Get dinner for two for $30 and half-priced bottles of wine.

 

