Fox Recipe Box: Red Velvet Cake Bites

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When it comes to Red Velvet Cake recipes, Fox 8’s Kristi Capel has the cupcake recipe mastered, but what about when you want to change the recipe up to create a special Valentine’s Day treat. Our favorite country chef, Lee Ann Miller showed Kristi how to take Red Velvet Cake to the next level by turning the decadent dessert into ‘cake bites’.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

The recipe that Lee Ann Miller shared today is from a website she likes to visit ‘gonnawantseconds’ and you can click here to be connected to that website.

Red Velvet Cake Bites



Red Velvet Cake:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease and flour 2 ( 9 by 1 1/2-inch round) cake pans. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder. In another large bowl, whisk together the oil, buttermilk, eggs, food coloring, vinegar, and vanilla. Using a standing mixer, mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined and a smooth batter is formed. Divide the cake batter evenly among the prepared cake pans. Place the pans in the oven evenly spaced apart. Bake, rotating the pans halfway through the cooking, until the cake pulls away from the side of the pans, and a toothpick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Remove the cakes from the oven and run a knife around the edges to loosen them from the sides of the pans. One at a time, invert the cakes onto a plate and then re-invert them onto a cooling rack, rounded-sides up. Let cool completely.

Cream Cheese Frosting:

In the bowl of a standing mixer, mix the cream cheese, sugar, and butter on low speed until incorporated. Increase the speed to high, and mix until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. (Occasionally turn the mixer off, and scrape the down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula.) Reduce the speed of the mixer to low. Add the vanilla, raise the speed to high and mix briefly until fluffy (scrape down the bowl occasionally). Store in the refrigerator until somewhat stiff, before using. May be stored in the refrigerator for 3 days.

Cake Ball Assembly: