CLEVELAND - Lake Erie has been showing the effects of the overall milder than normal January, and February thus far:

Today’s mild-up is temporary, so enjoy it. Another hit of cold air accompanied by snow showers will visit on Wednesday and Thursday.

But the story doesn’t stop there! The mild air returns just in time for the weekend and even into the early part of next week.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: