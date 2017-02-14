× February 14, 2017

Cooking with Wild Spork

We know it’s Valentine’s Day…but it’s also Taco Tuesday! Taking one basic recipe and turning it into multiple meals. Lee Negrelli from Wild Spork joins us in studio.

http://www.wildspork.com/

La Look Skincare

The boost your skin is in need of courtesy of Martha Vucsko, owner of La Look Skincare and Makeup Boutique. Chagrin Falls Plaza: 15 Pleasant Drive, Chagrin Falls 44022

http://www.lalookboutique.com/

Paladar

Save a few bucks and take advantage of Happy Hour at Paladar! Along with drink specials you can score great deals on food, too. Eton Chagrin Boulevard: 28601 Chagrin Blvd #900, Woodmere 44122

www.paladarlatinkitchen.com

Lucy’s Sweet Surrender

You may know it as a Paczki but they call it a Fank. It’s the Hungarian version of a sweet treat only available right before Lent. The delicious pastries are available at Lucy’s Sweet Surrender 20314 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights

http://lucyssweetsurrender.com/

Build Your Own Charcuterie Board

Build your own charcuterie board at home with the help of Dragan Kovacevic, owner of Europa Charcuterie.

https://www.europacharcuterie.com/

Louie’s Bar and Grille

When it comes to burgers this is the spot that has people taking in Akron. It’s called Louie’s Bar and Grill, 739 E Glenwood Ave., Akron.

www.facebook.com/LouiesBestBurgers

Canary Travel

There are many benefits to using a travel agent, and the best part, it’s free of charge. Canary Travel, 216-252-1000.

www.canarytravel.com

Dr. Marc Diet / Healthy Heart Numbers

February is heart month and Dr. Marc and his team of Cardiac Care Experts at The Cleveland Clinic want to keep you healthy! How to eat to keep your ticker in tip top shape.

www.clevelandclinic.org