Cupid’s arrow takes aim at your wallet

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day and if you’re like most people, it’s going to cost you.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans will spend a total of $18.2 billion on chocolates, flowers, and other gifts.

According to the NRF, the average American will spend about $85 on their sweetheart.

That doesn’t include what you’ll spend on your kids, pets, and their teachers.

Here is how that breaks down:

Children $27

Pets $4

Teachers and friends $7

Jewelry sales are expected to hit $4.3 billion. Two billion dollars will be spent on flowers. Candy sales will mean $1.7 billion for retailers. Card sales will top $1 billion.