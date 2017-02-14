CSU steps up security after several armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland State University is stepping up security after a series of armed robberies in recent weeks that left students on edge.

Police investigated four nighttime robberies that occurred in parking lots at the edge of campus over a two week period.

According to campus alerts sent by the university, on January 24 a student returning to his car in a lot near East 36th Street and Euclid Avenue was approached by a group of men who yelled at him, and one pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

The alert said the student dropped a bag with his wallet and lap top as he rushed into his car.

On February 2 a man threatened a student with a screwdriver and ordered him to hand over his cell phone in Lot 44, near the Wolstein Center, the university said.

On February 5 two people were hospitalized after being pistol whipped and robbed of their cell phones by a group of five in Lot 90 at the corner of East 30th and Chester Avenue. One suspect was arrested, according to CSU.

The most recent robbery happened February 7, in a parking lot behind the Comfort Inn at 18th and Prospect, according to police.

University President Ronald Berkman sent an email to students, faculty and staff Monday regarding response to the incidents, which he called unrelated.

"I want to assure you that campus safety remains a top priority for Cleveland State University," he said in the letter, adding that CSU's urban campus remains among the safest in Ohio, with a drop in robberies between 2015 and 2016.

"Please know that CSU will continue to pursue any and all means necessary to ensure the safety of our entire campus community."

Berkman said the university is deploying additional police patrols with the help of Cleveland Police and RTA Transit Police during key hours.

"CSU Chief of Police Gary Lewis and his team have analyzed the latest crime patterns and adjusted officer shifts to increase officer visibility during peak times," Berkman said.

Berkman also said that CSU obtained a Skywatch Tower with surveillance equipment to detect and deter criminal activity in parking lots, through partnerships with Ohio Homeland Security and Cleveland Police.

One suspect involved in the robberies had been arrested, but police are working to find the other suspects, according to Berkman's email.