Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Mariehona Spraggins left home on Saturday and was reported missing two days later. Cleveland police said family friends spotted Mariehona in the area of East 93rd Street and Yale Avenue on Monday. When they approached her, she ran away.

She is 5 foot 2 with brown eyes and green hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, jeans and a peach shirt. Her birthday is later this month.

Anyone with information should call Fifth District detectives at 216-623-5500 or 911.