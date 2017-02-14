× Cleveland Indians hire former outfielder Grady Sizemore as adviser

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians hired former outfielder Grady Sizemore as an adviser to player development, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sizemore,34, played for the Tribe from 2004 and 2011, earning two Rawlings Gold Glove awards and winning one Silver Slugger. He was also named to three straight All-Star teams, despite several injuries.

Sizemore has been around Goodyear Park in Arizona the last few days and will continue to help the Major League staff before transitioning to Minor League camp in March, the Indians said. He will work in a “special assistant-type role” during the regular season.

Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Sunday. The full squad reports on Thursday with the first team workout on Saturday.

