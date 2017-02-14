CLE faces $12 million fine; countdown is on over reopening Public Square to bus traffic

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Cleveland is about to face a huge fine for violating an agreement with the federal government.

The countdown is on in the fight over reopening Public Square to bus traffic.

In one week, the city will either reopen Superior through Public Square to bus traffic or face the $12 million fine from the Federal Transportation Administration.

It’s been an issue for months. The whole goal of rebuilding Public Square was to make it more usable. There are diametrically opposed opinions in the city on whether that has been achieved.

A group gathered before last night’s city council meeting hoping to sway Mayor Frank Jackson’s decision. He has argued that there is a major issue to consider which wasn’t as much of a concern when they made the deal for federal money back in 2004: potential terrorist attacks.

Jackson said until there is an established safety plan, he will not allow buses through the square. He said the RTA agrees, but a recent study paid for by RTA found that drivers and pedestrians will be safer if it’s reopened and that terrorism exists whether Superior is open to buses or not.

The advocacy group, Clevelanders for Public Transit, filed a Title 6 complaint Monday, alleging that it unfairly targets African-Americans who rely heavily on public transportation.

Continuing coverage here.

41.499320 -81.694361