× Cavaliers’ Kevin Love to miss six weeks after knee surgery

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be out for the next six weeks following surgery on his knee, the team announced on Tuesday.

Love underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee Tuesday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. He will rest and rehabilitate for approximately the next six weeks.

The Cavs said they will update his status as appropriate.

Love was already set to sit out Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after having an MRI on his knee Sunday.

He will miss the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here