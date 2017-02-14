× Brooklyn High School teacher placed on leave pending investigation

BROOKLYN-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a teacher at Brooklyn High School has been placed on leave as administrators are investigating possible wrongdoing.

The Brooklyn Schools superintendent says the district got an “anonymous tip” Monday morning “alleging misconduct.” Dr. Mark Gleichauf would not describe the tip or accusations.

However, he did say, at this point, the district is still “fact-finding” internally, and nothing has been referred to police. The district also would not identify the teacher. We will monitor the investigation.