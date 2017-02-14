Bank robbery suspect ditches dye-pack stained clothes and ID leading to arrest

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– While investigators work to solve a recent rash of area bank robberies, one suspect is facing charges for leaving behind a key piece of evidence that led to his arrest for a bank hold-up: his ID.

Taylor Miller was indicted for robbing a bank on Chagrin Boulevard earlier this month in Shaker Heights.

Court records show he passed a note to a teller demanding money. The bank gave him $2,220 including “bait money with an exploding die pack.” Police said Miller ran off and the die pack exploded in the parking lot.

Someone then saw him throwing clothing and more into a Dumpster. That’s where police found a “red folder and burned envelope,” plus a pair of pants. Inside the pants, investigators found, was a wallet with a driver’s license for Miller.

Police matched the picture on the driver’s license to the photos from the bank robbery.

Miller has been charged with robbery, kidnapping and theft.

