Accused drug dealer locks keys in car, busted after calling police

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- We've all locked our keys in the car at one time or another, but a suburban Cleveland man is no doubt regretting his decision to ask police for help.

Mayfield Heights police say Keith Deloach summoned an officer to the Golden Gate Shopping Center after discovering that he locked his keys in the car.

But when the patrolman opened the door, he reported a strong smell of marijuana, and inside they found the drug and paraphernalia.

Deloach is now facing charges that include drug trafficking.