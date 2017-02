CLEVELAND– A 19-year-old woman was set to be sentenced Monday morning under Goddard’s Law, the animal abuse law named after FOX 8’s Dick Goddard.

Cleveland police said Deanna Caraballo slammed an 8-week-old puppy to the ground and killed it on Sept. 16.

Earlier this year, Caraballo pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals, which is now a felony.

Sentencing was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The defendant did not show up.

Story updated at 10:32 a.m. with suspect’s mugshot and court information.