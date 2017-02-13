Weather Outlook: Snow showers midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be a wonderful night for stargazing with clear skies tonight. The just-past-full moon rose in the east at 9:00 p.m. Plus, anytime skies are clear in the evening, look for the very, very bright Venus in the SW sky right after the sun sets and the skies get dark. The planet Mars, not as bright, is visible up and to the left of Venus.

Lake Erie has been showing the effects of the overall milder than normal January, and February thus far:

Tuesday’s mild-up is temporary, so enjoy it. Another hit of cold air accompanied by snow showers will visit on Wednesday and Thursday.

But the story doesn’t stop there! The mild air returns just in time for the weekend and even into the early part of next week.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: