Watch heartwarming moments as dog is reunited with owner a month after disappearing

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter shared heartwarming video of a dog being reunited with her owner a month after she went missing.

Groot, who was called Julia at the shelter, got loose from her owner on Jan. 12 in Garfield Heights. Her owner posted a notice about the lost dog on the Dogs of CLE Facebook Page when it happened.

Groot's owner was contacted about a month later by a follower of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter's Facebook page. The fan had recognized Groot in a video posted by the shelter and sent the owner a message.

She was reunited with Groot Sunday -- and there were tears all around!