Viral photo shows why this woman should be bridesmaid of the year

SUNDANCE, Utah– A Utah college student is the bridesmaid every bride wants by her side, and a viral photo proves it.

Janessa James, who is a senior at Brigham Young University, told ABC News she’s been in 12 weddings, but it’s what she did during a pre-wedding photo shoot that had her story going viral.

Janessa told ABC News, “The photographer told me that I had to throw up her train in the air as high as possible and as quick as I could, get out of the shot.”

The result was an awesome photo, which the photographer, The Copper Creative, shared with FOX 8.

Janessa also shared the photo on Reddit and said:

“This is how I am currently feeling about Wedding and engagement season coming up… {Yes, this is an actual photo of me (extremely single) helping my best friend with her bridals. The photographer asked me to throw her train up and then dive out of the shot, and so I did. Very theatrically.}”