Financial infidelity: 12 million Americans have secret bank or credit card account

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to keeping financial secrets, baby boomers are more likely to do so than millennials.

Those are the findings of a new survey from CreditCards.com.

The survey found approximately 12 million Americans have concealed a bank or credit card account from their spouse, partner or significant other.

The findings show that age appears to be a factor in financial infidelity. Baby boomers between the ages of 63 and 71 are nearly four times as likely as millennials to have had a secret account.

Nearly 30% of respondents admitted to spending $500 or more without consulting their partner. Baby boomers were nearly twice as likely to have secretly spent this amount compared to millennials.

Nearly a third of respondents said it was fine for their significant other to spend $500 or more without asking.

