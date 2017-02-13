× Student taken to hospital after car hits back of school bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Crews were called to a school bus accident involving two other vehicles Monday morning.

The crash happened at West 44th Street and Niessen Court.

According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, the school bus was stopped at the time to pick up students. A sedan reportedly ran into the rear of the bus, causing another car to hit the back of the sedan.

The sedan was partially stuck under the back of the school bus.

One student was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There is no word on any other injuries.

