STREETSBORO, Ohio– Streetsboro police shared some great news on its Facebook page.

Police said K9 Kaya, who is now full grown, was able to be sized for a bulletproof vest. And, he just received it. Streetsboro police shared a photo of Kaya in his new vest and said it will keep him safer while he’s working.

Kaya works with Officer Hall.

