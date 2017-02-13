Staffers disciplined as prosecutor says dozens of juvenile sex assault cases never charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Fox 8 I-Team has learned dozens of juvenile sex assault cases in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court fell through the cracks with suspects never being charged.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says shortly after taking office in January a member of his staff received information from the Rape Crisis Center about cases that were forwarded to the prosecutor's office but not charged.

"To date, we have located more than 70 sexual assault cases committed against children in which no charges have been filed and no one has been held accountable," O'Malley told Fox 8. "We also have learned that more than 1900 cases have been placed in an inactive list since 2013 where no charges were filed and nothing has been done on the cases. This is completely unacceptable."

O'Malley says he has now assigned staff to begin working to fix the problem.

"It's incomprehensible," O'Malley said. "There was a complete breakdown within this unit. These juveniles, including a victim as young as 3, didn't receive the proper attention or justice."

Seven staff members were disciplined over the matter. Three of the seven resigned. The others received either a suspension or a demotion, officials said.