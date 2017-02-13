Scott Sabol reveals his Ancestry.com results — and there were a few surprises!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All week long on Fox 8 News at 8 a.m., we're learning a bit more about what some of our reporters, anchors and meteorologists are made of.

They all submitted DNA samples that were tested by Ancestry.com.

The test goes back between 500 and 1,000 years identifying your ancestors and what parts of the world they come from.

Monday was Scott Sabol's turn. Prior to this test, he'd been told he was Italian, Polish, Hungarian and Slovak.

