President Trump's visit to Youngstown canceled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– President Donald Trump will no longer be visiting the Youngstown area this week.

Trump was slated to stop at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport on Thursday. Airport director Dan Dickton said he was notified by Secret Service the appearance had been scrapped.

The White House had yet to release any details about the president’s visit.

On Monday, Trump hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.

