Police searching for fugitive who fled during child rape, kidnapping trial

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man charged with raping, kidnapping and assaulting a 2-year-old child.

According to a press release, Devante Gibbs, 24, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for trial.

Friday, he was on trial for rape, kidnapping, child endangering and felonious assault. Prior to the guilty verdict, Gibbs fled and has not been seen since.

Gibbs is around 5’10” tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and typically wears his hair shaved. His last known address was in Lorain.

Anyone with information on Gibbs is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.