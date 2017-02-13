× No bond for man accused of murdering Ohio State student

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The man accused of killing a 21-year-old Ohio State University student appeared in a Columbus courtroom Monday morning.

Brian L. Golsby, 29, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the death of Reagan Tokes. Grove City police arrested him on Saturday.

During his brief court appearance, Golsby’s attorney didn’t object to no bond in the case.

Tokes was last seen leaving her job at Bodega, a bar in Columbus, on Wednesday. The next day, her body was discovered at Scioto Grove Metro Park and her car was later found just miles from where she worked.

According to 10TV in Columbus, investigators recovered DNA from Tokes’ vehicle, which helped them make an arrest.

Golsby was released from prison in November after serving six years for rape and robbery.

