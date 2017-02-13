Missing: Tajee Crowell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Tajee Crowell disappeared on Jan. 17. She was last seen near East 36th Street in Cleveland. Tajee is 5'8" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white uniform shirt with black uniform pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with the Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

