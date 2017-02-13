Kristi & husband Hal get a couples cooking class – just in time for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kimberly McCune Gibson and her husband Jimmy Gibson are two of the busiest chefs in Northeast Ohio running both Hungry Bee Catering and Cultivate4Life. They also are the parents of a busy toddler and know how hard it is to find time to cook at home.

That's why we invited this culinary couple to give another set of busy parents a cooking lesson -- just in time for Valentine's Day. Fox 8's Kristi Capel and husband Hal learned how to make Chicken Parmesan with Pesto Balsamic Caviar.