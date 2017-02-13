Jordan, Silver helping to repair Oakley-Dolan relationship

NEW YORK — Michael Jordan and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver are helping repair the relationship between native Clevelander Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan.

Oakley and Dolan met with Silver on Monday at NBA headquarters, with Jordan participating by phone, the league says in a statement.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the situation involving Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/T8cmFx6tmV — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2017

Oakley was arrested last Wednesday following an altercation with MSG security while attending a Knicks game, and Dolan banned the former Knicks star from the arena two days later.

Silver says in a statement it is “beyond disheartening to see situations” like the one involving Oakley and says both sides were apologetic about the incident and their subsequent comments.

The statement says Dolan hopes Oakley can return to MSG as his guest in the near future.