Forecast: Snow showers end, near-normal chill with some sun

CLEVELAND – Colder air has curled in behind the system that brought us rain last night. As far as snow goes, by tonight there could be 1″ or less mainly east of I-77. The traditional snow-belt could see an additional inch before it’s over by noon Monday. (Not a big deal, but we’ll keep an eye on it given we still have an ice-free lake.)

So far, Valentine’s Day looks to be a quiet and cool day with temps reaching the mid 40s. A clipper system moves in Tuesday night so we can’t rule out a few light snow showers Tuesday evening, the bulk of the snow will come after midnight.

A better shot of lake effect snow comes mid week, before another warmer weekend.

Temperatures begin to climb on Friday as we flirt with 50°, we should be into the 50s for the weekend with sunshine, and may make a run at 60° next Monday! Let’s hope these numbers hang on and the forecast comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the Fox 8 Day Forecast.