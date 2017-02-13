Forecast: clear night on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Colder air has curled in behind the system that brought us rain last night.

Snow showers have ended, and skies are now clear which will allow for a great star-gazing night out there. Lows in the mid 20s.

Speaking of stars, our favorite star, the sun, goes through 11 year sunspot cycles. NASA and the SOHO Observatory track the sunspots. The more spots, generally speaking, the more auroras Earth sees and potential electrical and satellite interference which can be quite disruptive. At this point in the cycle, we are in a non-active period. Since 2000, SOHO has been watching the sun continuously in 11 different light sensing or data types. Only two types of light are represented here.

Let’s take a closer look at the graph that you see in the upper right.

Note we maxed out with just over 120 sun spots (averaged over 26 days) in mid 2013, and it’s been all “down hill” from there.

Meanwhile, Valentine’s Day looks to be a quiet and cool day with temps reaching the mid 40s. A clipper system moves in Tuesday night so we can’t rule out a few light snow showers Tuesday evening, the bulk of the snow will come after midnight.

A better shot of lake effect snow comes mid-week, before another warmer weekend.

Here is the 8-Day outlook: