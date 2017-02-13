FBI investigates three Cleveland-area bank robberies

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating after three banks were robbed on Monday.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a man held up the Citizens Bank on Clark Avenue in Cleveland. The FBI said the suspect passed a demand note to the teller and got away with cash.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured. The man fled on foot.

The suspect was wearing a black winter hat, black sunglasses, a red, white and blue flannel shirt, and blue jeans.

The FBI said it will released details on the other bank robberies at a later time. Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team they occurred on West 25th Street in Cleveland and on Richmond Road in Lyndhurst.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Cleveland Division of Police. Reward money is available for tips leading to the suspect’s prosecution. Calls can remain anonymous.