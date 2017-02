Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Dozens gathered Monday night to rally to reopen Public Square to bus traffic.

They met before Monday's City Council meeting in Cleveland, saying the closure isn't just an inconvenience, it's a civil rights violation.

The advocacy group, Clevelanders For Public Transit filed a Title 6 complaint on Monday, expressing that the closure of Public Square to RTA buses unfairly affects African-Americans.

