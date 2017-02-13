× Cleveland schools and teachers’ union reach tentative agreement

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metropolitan School District and the Cleveland Teachers Union reached a tentative deal in the collective bargaining agreement, the school system announced on Monday.

The two parties came to a deal in August after about 21 hours of talks, which averted a strike. But teachers rejected that offer by a vote of 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent.

“We worked hard to avoid any disruption to our students’ education. We were able to bring a back contract that is good for kids and fair for educators – that our members will be proud to ratify,” said Cleveland Teachers Union President David Quolke.

The details of the latest agreement are not available.

“We are pleased to return to the board with a contract that both sides of the bargaining table see as fair,” CEO Eric Gordon said in a news release on Monday. “I know all of us are anxious to move beyond the bargaining table and at last ratify a contract that has, at its heart, what’s best for kids and the dedicated educators that serve them.”

The current contract expired on June 30, 2016.

