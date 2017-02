Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's C-3PO! It's a Power Ranger! No, it's CeeLo Green.

The musician, who wasn't up for a Grammy this year, had a golden night anyway. He wore a goldenm suit with a mask to the 59th annual awards show.

Social media promptly responded with some hilarious comparisons to superheros, statues, handbags and even chocolates.

See some of those below:

More on the Grammy's here.