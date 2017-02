× Cavaliers trade Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen to Charlotte

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Chris “Birdman” Andersen to the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced on Monday.

In exchange, Cleveland received a protected second-round draft pick.

Andersen suffered a non-contact injury during a game on Dec. 16. He underwent season-ending surgery for an ACL tear.

The Cavs signed Andersen as a free agent on July 12. He appeared in 12 games, averaging 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

